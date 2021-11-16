Ohio Republicans characterize both seats as competitive, but the first Republican in the Kaptur race is running to the right. In a video statement last week, 9th District Republican candidate J.R. Majewski told supporters that the new map would turn the seat “red for the first time in over 30 years,” which, on paper, it would. Majewski, who was at the Jan. 6 insurrection but did not enter the Capitol, tweeted a photoshopped image of Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday, portraying him as Captain America. He's raised a bit over $100,000; Kaptur, who has not had a serious challenge since being placed in the gerrymandered seat, has raised twice that, but less than many other Democrats in competitive races.