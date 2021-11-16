Hostin concluded the segment by calling Bila a friend but suggesting the show shouldn’t even be airing what she was saying. A more fruitful approach would seem to be to actually provide the fuller context for what she was saying and to point out the very demonstrated benefits of vaccination — not just that it protects you personally from a serious case, but that also significantly reduces even mild infections and transmission. Delving into why it was misleading to say what she said and stop there would seem a better way to get through to vaccine skeptics who have ingested the same talking point repeatedly.