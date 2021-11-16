After plugging her book and reminiscing about her time as a co-host, talk turned to what Joy Behar aptly described as the “elephant in the room.” Bila explained why she is unvaccinated and why she thinks that shouldn’t matter, at least in her specific case, as well as why she opposes vaccine mandates.
The hosts responded apoplectically and derided Bila for promoting misinformation. One of them, Sunny Hostin, suggested the show shouldn’t even be airing what Bila was saying.
The first thing we can say is that much of what Bila said wasn’t demonstrably false — at least as much as the hosts suggested it was. But the second is that it was indeed misleading and slanted in a way that such vaccine conversations in conservative media often are.
To begin things, Bila dove into her supposedly special case for not getting vaccinated. She says she contracted the virus last year and claims that she maintains extremely high immunity levels — the kind of prolonged antibody levels that studies have shown are very unusual. She has said that vaccinated doctors have attested to this and that she has a medical exemption for the vaccine but that employers and restaurants in New York City won’t honor that.
There are valid debates to be had about natural immunity and whether vaccination requirements should do more to reflect it, as we’ve written in this space. Anthony S. Fauci has said it’s “something that we need to sit down and discuss seriously.”
That’s when things went off the rails. Bila proceeded to discuss why she’s also against vaccine mandates.
“My point about this is that I am not anti-vax; what I really want is for people to make these decisions for themselves,” she said. One of the hosts registered a groan.
Bila continued: “I do oppose mandates. I oppose them on the fact that let’s look at the science. This is a vaccine that was created to prevent severity of disease and to prevent hospitalizations. Now we can have a whole debate on that in itself. But the vaccine does not prevent you from getting covid and does not prevent you from transmitting covid.”
It’s at this point that the groan grew into something more. Behar exclaimed, “Oh my goodness. No, that’s not so. C’mon, you’ve been at Fox TV too long.”
The thing is that you can make a case (as many did) that what Bila was saying was strictly accurate; it depends upon what you mean by “prevent.”
If you mean the vaccines don’t stop infection and transmission in 100 percent of cases, that’s accurate. But if you mean it doesn’t prevent any infections and transmissions, that’s false; studies often continue to show the vaccines prevent more than 50 percent of infections. Recent studies have shown vaccinated people are also significantly less likely to transmit the virus in the fewer cases in which they become infected.
So strictly speaking, vaccines do prevent infections and transmission in lots and lots of people.
And that’s the point. The exchange was emblematic of how such debates often devolve into vaccine skeptics citing this talking point. Not only did Bila say something that could be interpreted as saying the vaccines don’t really work at all, but in the process she effectively waved off the even larger and very demonstrable benefit of them — studies show unvaccinated people are 10 times as likely to be hospitalized and 11 times as likely to die — as if it was somewhat beside the point.
It’s the kind of all-or-nothing argument that vaccine skeptics have made for a long time and does indeed feature prominently on Bila’s other former employer. Would we all like for the vaccines to do more to prevent infections? Of course we would. But if you’re going to talk about how they’ve fallen short or perhaps aren’t worth it — even in your specific, highly unusual case — you’d do well to acknowledge the very significant positives as well.
Saying vaccines don’t stop all infections is also something we knew from the very beginning (early studies showed much higher efficacy against infection, but still not 100 percent) and is true of virtually all vaccines. Yet it’s often held out there as if it’s a startling fact that we’ve since learned.
Hostin concluded the segment by calling Bila a friend but suggesting the show shouldn’t even be airing what she was saying. A more fruitful approach would seem to be to actually provide the fuller context for what she was saying and to point out the very demonstrated benefits of vaccination — not just that it protects you personally from a serious case, but that also significantly reduces even mild infections and transmission. Delving into why it was misleading to say what she said and stop there would seem a better way to get through to vaccine skeptics who have ingested the same talking point repeatedly.
But we never got to that point. Instead, the interview was ended for a commercial break — after Bila’s book got another plug.