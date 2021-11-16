For months, the schisms over what to include in the two bills, and whether and how to condition the House voting on the bipartisan proposal to the Democrats-only bundle, focused news coverage on the top-line dollar amount and the intraparty tensions between progressives and moderates since, as Psaki noted, the actual legislation “wasn’t finished.” But some Democrats also blame the White House for not breaking through with messaging about what tangible benefits Biden aimed to deliver.