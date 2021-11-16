Meanwhile, the right-wing House Freedom Caucus announced that it had elected a new leader on Monday. Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) will now chair the group, earning the trust of the caucus’s other members. You may remember Perry’s name from news reporting earlier this year in which he was revealed to have been involved in the effort to upend the leadership of the Justice Department after the 2020 election so that Trump had an acting attorney general who would raise false claims about the validity of the results. Perry had been a central figure in elevating false claims about the election in the weeks after it was conducted and eventually connected a fraud-sympathetic Justice official to the White House.