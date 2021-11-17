Klobuchar, 61, also included a reminder to “schedule that mammogram today!”
In a September Medium post, Klobuchar said the discovery of “small white spots” during a routine mammogram in February had led her to get a biopsy; she soon learned she had Stage 1A breast cancer. Over the spring, she underwent a lumpectomy and completed a course of radiation treatment, she wrote.
“Of course this has been scary at times, since cancer is the word all of us fear, but at this point my doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person,” Klobuchar wrote then.
Klobuchar, who was elected to the Senate in 2006, chairs the Senate Rules Committee. She said the support of her family and friends allowed her to continue working through her treatment, including chairing the Senate’s joint Jan. 6 investigation and the For the People hearings.
Klobuchar also ran in the Democratic presidential primary in 2020, casting herself as a Midwestern pragmatist who could appeal to voters across the political spectrum, including rural and suburban voters in swing states such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where Donald Trump narrowly eked out victories in 2016. Klobuchar dropped out of the race after the South Carolina primary and promptly threw her support behind Joe Biden.
In an interview with ABC News in September, Klobuchar encouraged people not to put off their mammograms or other routine medical examinations because of the pandemic.
Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.
Read more: