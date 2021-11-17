Lima had middling levels of political support among Amazonas residents and passed less-stringent policies than did his peers. Because of this combination, Amazonas citizens were less likely to follow even those limited guidelines. If Lima had enacted even “average” stringency policies at the time, we estimate that citizens would have stayed at home 20 percent more, which would have reduced the spread of the virus and saved thousands of lives. More significant, Bolsonaro won this state in the 2018 election. Our results suggest that state and national leaders both influenced citizens’ decisions, which means the majority of Amazonas citizens were especially unlikely to follow public health guidelines.