In the agencies
Cruz’s blockade of Biden’s foreign policy appointees is hitting Africa the hardest
Cruz control: When President Biden set out to repair the fractured U.S. relationship with allies and restore the nation’s reputation as a global leader, he promised to rejoin the Paris climate accord, revive support for the World Health Organization and the Iran nuclear deal, as well as end the travel ban on majority-Muslim countries. He also vowed to install diplomatic powerhouses to help guide the transition from “America First” to “America is back.”
Since then, the Biden administration has struggled to fill key State Department positions, in part because three Republican senators have stalled the confirmation process. Sens. Ted Cruz (Tex.), Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) have blocked the confirmation of dozens of ambassadors, assistant secretaries of state and other senior appointees.
Rubio announced Tuesday that he would block the nominations of Nicholas Burns to be U.S. ambassador to China and Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón to be ambassador to Spain. Burns was expected to receive widespread bipartisan support, including from Cruz.
A White House spokesman, Chris Meagher, criticized Senate Republicans for leading what he described as “an unprecedented effort of obstruction by blocking dozens of President Biden’s nominees and preventing them from advancing America’s national security interests.”
“It’s long past time for GOP Senators to get out of the way and let the Senate quickly confirm these national security nominees so they can advocate for the interest of the American people around the world,” he said in a statement.
More than 80 State Department nominees are currently pending before the Senate, a spokesperson told The Early. Of that, 51 are waiting for full Senate confirmation and nearly all of them are subject to holds, the spokesperson said.
Perhaps more glaring, there are no confirmed ambassadors to countries in Africa. At this point in his presidency, Donald Trump had 14 such ambassadors.
The Biden administration has also been slow to name nominees, which has contributed to the vacancies. There are 50 positions in the State Department without a nominee.
Out in Africa
Cruz’s hold on State Department nominees has created a backlog in Africa.
Those in nomination purgatory include Larry Edward Andre, Jr., Biden’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Somalia; Elizabeth Moore Aubin for Algeria; Maria E. Brewer for Lesotho; Christopher John Lamora for Cameroon; Tulinabo S. Mushingi for Angola and the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; Eugene S. Young for the Republic of Congo; and Barbara A. Leaf for assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs.
Until September, that group also included Mary Catherine Phee, who is now assistant secretary of state for African affairs.
“Africa is a glaring example of America’s disengagement and distraction from our global responsibilities,” Brett Bruen, a former Obama State Department official, told The Early. “We’re seeing an extraordinarily dangerous and destabilizing situation play out in Ethiopia. We’ve seen coups in just the last two months in Guinea and Sudan. Africa is a five-alarm fire, and we don’t have any fire chiefs showing up to douse the flames, let alone to prevent it spreading to other countries.”
Cruz is blocking nominees in an attempt to get the Biden administration to reimpose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, the company that oversees a gas pipeline project from Russia to Germany.
“Sen. Cruz has said since the earliest days of the administration that he will use all the leverage he has as a U.S. Senator to get President Biden to follow the law and implement congressional mandates to sanction and stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline,” Dave Vasquez, Cruz's press secretary, told The Early.
“That includes holding some of the small proportion of their announced nominees the Biden administration and Senate Democrats have managed to advance to the confirmation stage.”
Delaying nominees isn’t new — Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) for months blocked Trump’s pick for assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs — and the Biden administration has been slow to staff the department. But Democratic lawmakers and foreign policy experts said the scale and scope of this blockade is crippling to the State Department.
“When an administration can’t get its people appointed to key positions, when we don’t have people in the capitals around the world where we need to be in order to protect American interests, that has an impact on our national security,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told The Early. “And that’s the difference.”
These nominees are stuck in limbo until Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) devotes floor time for a confirmation vote. Until then, the absence of permanent appointees also weakens department influence and buy-in, experts said.
“From Berlin to Tokyo our embassies are being led by interim career staff who are doing a fantastic job, but the governments they are interacting with know they are there temporarily,” State spokesperson Ned Price told The Early. “In Washington, dozens of senior leadership roles are vacant, hobbling the State Department’s ability to develop and implement policies.”
‘Africa’s not some sideshow’
Charles A. Ray, former president Barack Obama’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, told us the scale and scope of Cruz’s blockade is crippling relations with Africa, giving the region the impression it doesn't matter and undercutting U.S. ability to influence events there.
“The signal is that they don’t really count and that’s why we’re not sending an ambassador,” Ray said. “It has a continentwide impact [because] these countries tend to share feelings.”
Frances Z. Brown, a former director on the National Security Council in both the Obama and Trump administrations, told The Early that Africa is integral to driving Biden’s foreign policy agenda — from the global coronavirus response to the U.S. power struggle with China.
“Africa is really important for pretty much every foreign policy objective that President Biden laid out,” Brown said. “Africa’s not some sideshow when it comes to U.S. national interests.”
The continent is also grappling with a surge of violence from the Islamic State, al-Qaeda and their affiliates. The terrorist groups have extended their influence to nearly all parts of Africa, including the Sahel and central Africa.
“I worry in the wake of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, that we will see extremism spread both across Somalia [and] the Sahel,” Bruen said.
Counterterrorism activities are ineffective without diplomats on the ground, Ray argued. “You can do military operations against terrorist groups and you can kill terrorists, but you cannot kill the idea behind the group unless you address the underlying causes that created them in the first place. And that’s where diplomats come in.”
Then there’s the “epidemic of coups d’état” in the region. “If you believe in pushing back on global authoritarianism, which Ted Cruz claims he does, you want ambassadors in Africa,” Brown said.
On the Hill
House will vote to censure Rep. Gosar, remove from committees after posting violent anime video
Happening today: “The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution that both censures Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) and removes him from his committee assignments, more than one week after Gosar tweeted an altered anime video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and swinging two swords at President Biden,” our colleagues Amy B. Wang and Marianna Sotomayor report.
- “That is an … endangerment of that member of Congress, but [also] an insult to the institution of the House of Representatives,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday. “We cannot have members joking about murdering each other as well as threatening the president of the United States.”
Some GOP members, however, expressed more outrage over Republicans voting for the infrastructure bill than Gosar's tweet.
- “Privately, several Republicans have expressed outrage, frustration and even ‘disgust' that GOP leaders haven't done more to condone the incendiary rhetoric from some of their colleagues or defend the members who are now facing retaliation for their infrastructure vote,” CNN's Melanie Zanona and Manu Raju report.
At the White House
Selling the bill: Biden is headed on to Michigan today on the second stop of his campaign to promote the infrastructure law. It's his fifth trip since taking office to the crucial Midwestern battleground state. (He's visited Wisconsin, by comparison, only twice.)
He'll visit a General Motors electric vehicle plant in Detroit after touring a Ford facility on a previous trip to the state.
The Media
What we’re reading:
Viral
