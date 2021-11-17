“Africa is a glaring example of America’s disengagement and distraction from our global responsibilities,” Brett Bruen, a former Obama State Department official, told The Early. “We’re seeing an extraordinarily dangerous and destabilizing situation play out in Ethiopia. We’ve seen coups in just the last two months in Guinea and Sudan. Africa is a five-alarm fire, and we don’t have any fire chiefs showing up to douse the flames, let alone to prevent it spreading to other countries.”