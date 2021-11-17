In four polls conducted by YouGov in June for the Economist, Biden averaged a 47 percent approval rating on his handling of jobs and the economy, including 23 percent of respondents who strongly approved. In the most recent YouGov-Economist poll, his overall approval on the economy had dropped to 39 percent, with 17 percent strongly approving. On the pandemic, the shift is similar. In June (when the pandemic was at its nadir for the year), an average of 54 percent of the country approved of how Biden was handling it. In the most recent poll, 44 percent did.