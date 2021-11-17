The indictment charges that Danchenko made up his alleged contacts with Millian. The indictment alleges that Danchenko “never spoke to” Millian at all, even though he had told the FBI that Millian anonymously called him and they had arranged to meet in New York. Danchenko had claimed he believed Millian was the anonymous caller because he later “listened to online videos” of Millian and he sounded like the person on the call. After the indictment and fresh reporting, The Washington Post corrected and updated articles that had identified Millian as a sub-source for the dossier. Four of the five charges in the indictment relate to Danchenko claiming he used Millian as a source. (Separately, in yet another odd connection, Millian contacted Papadopoulos in 2016 and the two men discussed doing business deals together.)