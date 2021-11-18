This is an important aspect of it. For decades, America was at war with communism and communists, often literally. Multiple generations grew up seeing “communists” and their socialist economic policies as a threat to the United States. So despite the modern left not embracing the tenets of communism to any significant degree, the increase in discussion of socialism has led the right to simply fold all of that into declarations about imminent communism. It’s just more potent as an attack line, and trying to explain to people like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) that the two are not equivalent is not time well spent.