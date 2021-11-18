In any group of several thousand people, you will be able to find some distinctions. People of different races, religions, ideologies, even in what might otherwise be a sea of homogeneity. In some crowds, though, that’s less the case — like the crowd that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. There, the uniformity of gender (male) and race (White) were surpassed only by the uniformity of ideology: supportive of Donald Trump and his false claims about the 2020 election.