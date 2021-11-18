Gosar’s once-defining characteristic, that six of his siblings publicly lobbied his constituents to throw him out of office, simply doesn’t offer enough anti-establishment heft. He was lucky in that a central animating issue for the fringe at the moment, false claims about the 2020 election results, unfolded in his state. This allowed him to be part of the conversation as allies of former president Donald Trump pushed for an “audit” of the results in Arizona’s Maricopa County, a five-month-long affair that culminated in little more than more unfounded accusations. Gosar was linked to the most ridiculous of the claims about the election in Arizona; his chief of staff, Tom Van Flein, was alleged to have participated in a late-night surveillance of a Korean Air plane purportedly ferrying ballots.