The infrastructure law he signed on Monday and the massive climate, health care and child care bill that Democrats are still laboring to pass, Biden told the assembled autoworkers, to cheers, “will not add to inflationary pressures in the economy,” according to new reports from Moody’s Analytics and Fitch Ratings.
Biden’s boast is the latest sign that tackling rising inflation has moved to the center of his agenda.
The White House debuted a plan last week to ease congestion in the nation’s ports that’s contributed to goods shortages. Biden asked Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan on Wednesday to look into whether Americans are “paying more for gas because of anti-competitive or otherwise potentially illegal conduct.” And the administration is weighing tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cope with “the impact of high energy prices,” as White House spokesman Chris Meagher told reporters.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack went so far as to reassure Americans on Wednesday that a large Thanksgiving turkey “will only cost $1 more than last year.”
Yet economists say it’s not clear any of these steps will do much to slow inflation.
“You can do all the supply chain things you want and they're not going to add up to a whole lot,” Jason Furman, who served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration, told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s only the Fed” that has the power to curb inflation.
“There’s very little anyone can do about the inflation that's in the pipeline right now for the next two or three months,” Josh Bivens, the director of research for the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive think tank, told The Early, though he thinks it will start to dissipate next year. “It’s just a very difficult spot for them to be in.”
The Fed fight
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell’s term is almost up, and Biden is expected to announce in the coming days whether he’ll renominate him or choose someone else — a choice that in other circumstances might be Biden’s best chance to influence how the Fed fights inflation.
When Jimmy Carter interviewed Paul Volcker to be Fed chair in 1979 — a time of much higher inflation than today — Volcker warned Carter that he’d take a more aggressive approach than his predecessor, G. William Miller. Volcker’s efforts helped tame inflation, but not before triggering a recession that contributed to Carter losing reelection.
Biden isn’t facing such a choice, since Powell and his rival for the job, Fed board member Lael Brainard, are considered to have similar views on combating inflation. But Biden could still use the announcement of his pick to drive home that curbing inflation is a priority, Furman said.
“I do think the president has an opportunity when he announces his selection for Fed chair to say he really wants them to get the economy back on track in terms of jobs, and he wants them to take really seriously the importance of keeping inflation under control,” he said.
Losing Larry?
The Moody’s report that Biden boasted about, meanwhile, hasn’t stopped Republicans from castigating him over high inflation and warning that his social spending bill will make it worse.
“When Democrats lose Larry Summers and Steve Rattner, you know they’re in a bad spot when it comes to inflation,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) quipped to reporters on Wednesday, referring to two veterans of Obama’s economic policy team who have criticized the administration for failing not taking inflation seriously enough.
The jibe wasn’t quite fair. While Rattner published a New York Times op-ed this week criticizing the administration's handling of inflation — he called ideas such as tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve “distracting symbolic moves that are unlikely to have a significant effect on inflation” — Summers has said he supports the social spending bill.
The Biden administration touts the bill as a way of easing inflation in the long term. (Exactly how is long is matter of debate; “I would say three to four years from now we should start seeing some of the positive effects,” Andres Vinelli, who co-authored a recent analysis of the legislation for the progressive Center for American Progress, told The Early.)
A White House spokesman, Michael Gwin, said that passing the bill would help reduce the cost of housing, health care and child care in the short run and would “ease inflationary pressures by making our economy stronger and more productive” in the long run.
“President Biden knows that the price increases caused by the global supply chain challenges we’re experiencing can have a big impact on families, and that’s why he’s using every tool at his disposal to address them as quickly as possible,” he said in a statement.
Summers is skeptical the bill will do much to alleviate inflation. But he also doesn't think it will make inflation any worse, he told PBS NewsHour's Judy Woodruff on Tuesday.
“I support it, not because I think it's going to reduce inflation, but because I think it's the right thing to do for the country's long-term economy, and it's not going to have much impact on inflation one way or the other,” he said.
On the Hill
Bipartisan Policy Center releases new debt limit projection
Merry X-date-mas: The Bipartisan Policy Center estimates that the “X date” — the day on which the federal government will no longer be able to pay all its bill if the debt limit isn't lifted — “will most likely arrive between mid-December and early February,” the think tank said this morning. That's slightly more specific than its previous forecast, when it projected we might have until mid-February.
“At this point, it’s roughly a coin toss whether the X Date hits before Congress returns from its December holiday recess," said Shai Akabas, the think tank's director of economic policy. “Based on the data we have right now, failing to act before then would be a high-stakes gamble.”
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress on Tuesday the deadline could come as soon as Dec. 15, roughly two weeks longer than her initial projection of Dec. 3.
House censures Rep. Gosar over violent anime video
Judgement Day: The House voted 223-to-207 Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) and strip him of his committee assignments for tweeting an anime video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and assaulting President Biden, our colleagues Felicia Sonmez, Amy B Wang and Marianna Sotomayor report. This “marks the first time in more than a decade that the House has censured one of its members.”
- Only two Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) — joined all Democrats to back the measure. Other Republican lawmakers dismissed the video as a joke, while “Gosar rebuffed calls to apologize. Instead, he struck a defiant tone, denouncing what he described as a ‘false narrative’ that the video was ‘dangerous or threatening.’”
- The Grand Old Party of Discord: “The GOP conference is embroiled in messy internal spats that have spilled into public view,” Politico’s Olivia Beavers and Sarah Ferris write. But that’s “no longer an anomaly for the GOP.”
- “The party’s emboldened conservative agitators have repeatedly stoked controversies that threaten to become all-consuming distractions, leaving House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to seek out a fire extinguisher. The recurring problem could hurt the party as it works to claw back the majority next year.”
The Data
100,000 drug overdoses, visualized: “The U.S. drug epidemic reached another terrible milestone Wednesday when the government announced that more than 100,000 people had died of overdoses between April 2020 and April 2021,” our colleagues Dan Keating and Lenny Bernstein write. “It is the first time that drug-related deaths have reached six figures in any 12-month period.”
- “The people who died — 275 every day — would fill the stadium where the University of Alabama plays football. Together, they equal the population of Roanoke, Va.”
- “Overdose deaths are not evenly distributed across the United States. The worst of the crisis has shifted geographically over the past 20 years, as illegal users of pharmaceutical opioids turned to heroin and then illicit fentanyl. But Appalachia always has been hit hard.”
What we’re reading:
