Lawmakers weren’t quite ready, though.
“Say your name for me please,” Chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said to Venkataraman after attempting to pronounce it. After hearing his response, she laughed, seemingly startled, “Okay.”
It’s long been a staple of hearings on Capitol Hill: Lawmakers botching the names of people from underrepresented backgrounds they've called on to testify, despite often having weeks to prep.
But as the federal workforce diversifies, particularly in the Biden era, the issue is becoming more glaring, and it speaks to larger growing pains in Congress, which remains disproportionately White relative to the U.S. population, despite recent gains in racial and ethnic diversity on Capitol Hill.
Just among President Biden’s picks for key tech and telecom roles, he’s tapped people of color for top positions across agencies and offices with historically poor track records on diversity, including the FTC and the Office of Science and Technology Policy.
That has seemingly translated into more name-fumbling at nomination hearings in the Senate, where there are more people named John or Michael than there are racial and ethnic minorities. (Eleven senators are racial or ethnic minorities, according to the Pew Research Center, while seven are named John and five Mike or Michael. There are also two named Jon.)
Issues saying Venkataraman’s name were bipartisan. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) repeated the question about pronunciation, quipping, “I didn’t know which syllable had the emphasis.”
Others sought to put the panel’s pronunciation struggles into context. “The diversity and extraordinary qualifications of these nominees I think attest to the greatness of our country, and there would’ve been a time I’m absolutely sure that members of this committee would’ve had difficulty pronouncing Blumenthal as a nominee,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).
Mike Inacay, communications director for Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii):
It’s a pattern that strikes close to home for Silicon Valley leaders, some of whom have endured their fair share of congressional name-blunders and whose companies have long struggled to build up diversity within their own workforces.
Perhaps most infamously, lawmakers have mispronounced the name of Google CEO Sundar Pichai dozens of times, despite him testifying four times in the past few years. Pichai, who is Indian American, is one of the most prominent business leaders of color in the world.
Journalists, advocates and even company leaders have taken notice and taken issue since Pichai first testified in 2018, and then twice again in 2020 and once more in 2021.
They have characterized the mispronunciations as a sign of disrespect to the witnesses, whose testimony lawmakers and their staff often prepare for days in advance and whose appearances are often planned out weeks prior.
That, in theory, should give officials plenty of time to sound out names that may be new to them. Mike Masnick, founder of the Techdirt site; Roll Call reporter Dean DeChiaro; and Karan Bhatia, Google’s vice president of government affairs and public policy:
But the mispronunciations have also sparked concerns about cultural insensitivity.
Flipboard senior editor Ken Yeung and music editor and DJ Dani Deahl:
There’s no sign that the diversity of federal nominees will drop off anytime soon, nor that Congress will stop summoning Pichai and other prominent business leaders of color to testify. That means lawmakers will get plenty more chances to get things right — or horribly wrong.
Rosenworcel couldn’t give lawmakers a specific timeline for rolling out the FCC’s new broadband maps
Any delay could hold up the federal government’s plans for a record investment in bringing more Americans online because the new maps are needed to calculate how much broadband funding each state will receive from the infrastructure package, Cat Zakrzewski reports for The Technology 202. Acting Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who President Biden nominated to take the post, said that updating the maps was a top priority for her when she took over, but that the process has been hampered by technical problems and bureaucratic processes.
Rosenworcel discovered within the first few weeks of taking over the agency that the FCC didn’t have the adequate computing processing power to build large maps, she said. She also said the mapping process has been delayed by a convoluted federal procurement process, which includes a review that could take up to 100 days.
“I have told the Commerce Department that we are going to send them every bit of data we have as soon as we have it because we know those infrastructure dollars will be better spent when we do,” Rosenworcel said.
Rosenworcel fielded multiple questions about the maps and broadband access, highlighting how the issue has become a priority for both parties after the pandemic showed how critical an Internet connection can be. Democrats on the committee called for Congress to swiftly confirm Rosenworcel, who largely received a warm reception from senators in both parties at her confirmation hearing. She did receive some questions from Republicans about her support of Obama-era net neutrality rules, which the commission is widely expected to reinstate if it regains a Democratic majority.
Apple, in shift, will sell parts for customers to repair their own devices
Apple will launch the program next year by offering parts for its iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, Chris Velazco writes. It then plans to expand the program to include its M1-powered Mac computers. Activists are cautiously optimistic about the announcement.
“Apple’s shifting stance comes after prolonged scrutiny of tech industry repair restrictions. In May, the Federal Trade Commission presented a report to Congress outlining the ways companies can make getting their products repaired more difficult,” Chris writes. “And in July, President Biden signed an executive order that tasked the agency with tackling ‘unfair anticompetitive restrictions on third-party repair or self-repair of items.’ ”
A House committee plans to hold two legislative hearings targeting Big Tech
The December hearings will focus on proposals to “recalibrate” the Section 230 liability shield and “enhance transparency, promote online safety, and hold Big Tech accountable,” the House Energy and Commerce Committee said. The hearings will take place Dec. 1 and Dec. 9.
The Energy and Commerce Committee is considering a wide array of legislation on Section 230, including:
- A bill co-sponsored by Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), whose subcommittee is holding the hearing, that would make platforms liable if they make personalized recommendations that “materially contributed to a physical or severe emotional injury to any person”
- A proposal backed by 28 House Democrats that would remove the liability shield if it amplifies anti-civil rights or terrorist content
Apple's announcement about customers being able to buy parts for their devices was met with puns, explanations of surprise and context about pressure on the company. Podcaster and writer John Siracusa posted a couple puns playing on the “Right to Repair”:
The Verge's Maddie Stone tied the move to a shareholder resolution:
Repair website iFixit, which also sells tools for fixing electronic devices, said it was “thrilled” by the unexpected news:
