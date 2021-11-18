Any delay could hold up the federal government’s plans for a record investment in bringing more Americans online because the new maps are needed to calculate how much broadband funding each state will receive from the infrastructure package, Cat Zakrzewski reports for The Technology 202. Acting Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who President Biden nominated to take the post, said that updating the maps was a top priority for her when she took over, but that the process has been hampered by technical problems and bureaucratic processes.