The Bureau of Labor Statistics admitted Wednesday that it had significantly undercounted job growth from June through September. The unemployment rate, at 4.6 percent, is lower than the Federal Reserve projected it would be at the start of the year. Would Democrats be in better political shape if the higher numbers had been reported in real time? Probably not. Inflation has mostly replaced unemployment when voters are asked what worries them about the economy. Opinions of Biden are a reasonably good predictor of how people will answer this question: 52 percent of Republicans say inflation is their top concern, compared with 37 percent of Democrats.