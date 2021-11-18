Quinnipiac University’s pollsters on Thursday added to the ominous data for Democrats. Asking a slightly different question, it found that Americans prefer a Republican-controlled House by an eight-point margin, 46 to 38, and a GOP Senate by a six-point margin, 46 to 40. The poll actually showed President Biden personally in a worse spot than in the Post-ABC poll. But both indicate an electorate that is primed to return Republicans to control in Congress, particularly given that the GOP needs very small gains — just five seats in the House and one in the Senate — to return to power.