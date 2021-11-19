Once the new kid on the block himself, three-time prime minister Boyko Borissov has been the dominant figure of Bulgarian politics for over a decade. His GERB party came in second but experienced a major drop from 32.7 percent in the 2017 election to 26.2 percent in April’s election, managing to win around 23 percent in both July and November. Over the past five years, the party lost voters who became disillusioned with its visible graft and cronyism. But strong local networks stabilized the party’s position, and GERB also got a boost after other parties failed to form a government in 2021. Borissov may be tainted by corruption allegations, but he seems to offer a stability that many Bulgarians want as the country grapples with high covid-19 rates and serious economic challenges.