[Biden] is really focused on middle-class and working-class people, and he completely gets why there is so much anxiety out there about the price of gas and the price of heating homes. And he is looking at every tool that we possibly have. I just got off of a call, for example, with [White House adviser] Gene Sperling and a number of governors to reinforce that we're sending new monies to states for [the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program], for weatherization and weatherization assistance program, for the rental assistance that can be used for bringing down the cost of energy and homes.