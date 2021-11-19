Dunham's been focusing on the Alfa Bank issue for some time. A grand jury in September indicted cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann, who alerted the FBI about the seeming communications. Sussmann is accused of having “lied about the capacity in which he was providing the allegations to the FBI.” According to the indictment, Sussmann told the FBI that he wasn’t representing a client in the matter when he was actually working for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Sussmann has pleaded not guilty.