Indeed, that was the subtext of virtually the entirety of McCarthy’s filibuster-esque speech on the House floor. The majority Democrats were going to pass the bill Friday morning, which they have now done, but McCarthy could use the so-called “magic minute” allotted to a leader like him to speak for as long as he wanted. And he decided to use that time to take a stand rather transparently aimed at appealing to an unwieldy conference and conservative movement, hoping they would remember it if and when the time comes that Republicans elect the next speaker — a decision they appear likely to have to make in less than 14 months.