Johnson’s Brexit envoy, David Frost, threatened to scrap the protocol without saying what would come next. This damages trust with the E.U., which sees the British government as wanting to break its word and, perhaps, to pass off Brexit’s costs to Ireland and the E.U. If the U.K. eventually reneges on its commitment to customs checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the E.U. will have to decide whether to impose checks of its own on goods before they reach Ireland. Such measures would violate the E.U.’s customs union and damage the Irish economy.