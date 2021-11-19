The incident in Kenosha was not isolated. There had been protests for months, with President Donald Trump doing his best to leverage them to present himself as something akin to the last barrier before societal collapse. The night before Rittenhouse arrived in Kenosha, speakers at the Republican convention amplified the idea that the United States was on the brink of destruction. Activist Charlie Kirk warned of a “vengeful mob that seeks to destroy our way of life, our neighborhoods, schools, churches and values.” The president’s son falsely claimed that “anarchists have been flooding our streets and Democrat mayors are ordering the police to stand down.” A couple from St. Louis, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, parlayed an incident in which they pulled weapons on Black Lives Matter protesters into a speaking slot at the convention.