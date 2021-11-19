The chicken tax “has insulated Ford and GM from competition from Europe for light trucks for more than 50 years,” said Mark Perry, professor of economics at the Flint campus of the University of Michigan, in an email. “Of course, Toyota and Nissan and other foreign-based automakers build trucks here to avoid the 25 percent chicken tax, but the domestic trucks like the Ford F-Series, Chevy Silverado and Ram pickup have maintained a dominant market share versus the trucks from foreign automakers, which I think is a direct result of the 25 percent tariff that has protected [them] from foreign-built trucks since the 1960s. And trucks like the Ford F-Series are hugely profitable for Ford, largely from the high prices they can command, which again I think is a result of the chicken tax.”