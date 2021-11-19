Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address. The famously concise speech — fewer than 275 words — wrapped with an appeal that redefined the purpose of the Civil War. “It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”