We should note at the outset that there is no evidence that the results of the 2020 election were in any way marred by significant voter fraud. Wisconsin has nonetheless been a focus of allegations of fraud, in part because Milwaukee County, the state’s most populous and the source of a large part of Biden’s vote total, reported its count all at once, hours after polls closed. This was presented as evidence that Biden had somehow cheated, that Democrats had ginned up enough votes for him to win, but this was obviously not the case. Biden won, fairly but narrowly.