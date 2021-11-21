I also asked how likely people were to attend a protest knowing that protesters or counterprotesters were armed. A majority — 60 percent of Black and White Americans — say they would be “very unlikely” to attend a protest if guns were present. Only 7 percent of respondents are “very likely” to attend such a protest. This suggests that the presence of guns can discourage people from participating in demonstrations. The presence of guns had a more profound “chilling effect” for women (68 percent) than men (52 percent). And Democrats (68 percent) and independents (54 percent) were more likely than Republicans (48 percent) to say that the presence of guns would make them “very unlikely” to attend a protest (Figure 2).