In some cases, this strategy works. In 2016, Turkey negotiated an unprecedented $7 billion in foreign aid and other concessions in return for keeping Syrian refugees within Turkey’s borders. My recently published research finds that Jordan also leveraged its Syrian refugee population and became the seventh-largest recipient of global development assistance in 2017. “We continue to provide [funding to Jordan] because we don’t want refugees on our doorstep,” a representative from a European donor organization told me during an interview at the height of the Syrian refugee crisis.