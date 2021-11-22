The investigation found that the United States “essentially surrendered” cobalt resources to China, despite decades of financial and diplomatic investment in Congo. In 2016, for instance, the American company Freeport-McMoRan sold one of the world’s largest cobalt mines to the conglomerate China Molybdenum. Despite an early warning system that alerted U.S. officials to a potential loss in critical resources, the Obama administration, consumed by the war in Afghanistan and a fight with the Islamic State, did little to prevent the sale. Last year, Freeport sold a second major cobalt site to the company.