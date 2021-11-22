In Schmidt’s view, artificial intelligence will change everything about how the world works, especially global competition between nations. He believes if the U.S. wants to counter China’s rising power, it needs to invest more in basic science and encourage tighter collaboration between the military and the country’s biggest tech companies, which employ the smartest tech minds. The military has been a major customer and funder of tech companies for decades, and Schmidt argues that will also apply to the next generation of tech, including artificial intelligence. He’s made his case at numerous events, chaired a government commission on national security and AI, and most recently put out a book with Cold War diplomat Henry Kissinger and computer vision pioneer Daniel Huttenlocher.