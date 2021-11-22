Today’s Trump-backed conservatives are even more aggressive. After 13 Republicans voted for Biden’s infrastructure package, Freedom Caucus members demanded they be punished and introduced a resolution to remove John Katko (R-N.Y.) from the top Republican spot on the Homeland Security Committee. The 13 have even received death threats. To keep conservative legislators on his side, McCarthy has been careful to assuage Trump and his base. Managing party factions will get more difficult when a GOP majority must compromise with Biden and vote to pass bills that keep the government running.