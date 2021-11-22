Hospitals are fighting payment cuts in Biden's economic package
House Democrats passed President Biden’s sprawling economic package Friday after months of haggling over how expansive the legislation would be. But the changes are far from over.
One possibility: Democrats are discussing making a cut to certain states’ hospital payments last just a few years instead of permanently, according to four people familiar with the situation.
The idea would protect states that get coverage for their Medicaid expansion populations for the first time from hospital funding cuts if lawmakers don't extend the policy past 2025. The economic package extends health insurance to roughly 2.2 million people living in the mostly GOP-led states that have refused Obamacare's Medicaid expansion – but the expansion is only guaranteed for a few years.
The potential change, though far from definite, would make the hospital payment cuts last just through 2025, instead of permanently. That would align the reduction in dollars with the length of the new Medicaid expansion opportunity.
Why cuts at all?
Hospitals and key lawmakers, such as Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock (D) and Jon Ossoff (D), are fighting hard to remove the 12.5 percent reduction in payments altogether.
But supporters of the cuts argue policies granting more people health insurance (like expanding Medicaid) would improve hospitals’ finances — and more than make up for the cuts.
Hospitals get paid money from Medicaid for seeing a significant number of low-income patients. The theory: Those dollars, known as disproportionate share hospital (DSH) payments, are supposed to help offset the costs of providing services to patients who may not be able to pay or where Medicaid funding falls short.
Here’s the policy argument for the cuts: Closing the so-called Medicaid coverage gap would improve hospitals’ margins because facilities would get paid for more of the care they deliver. Those who gain coverage may also seek more medical services, according to a white paper from the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy.
- People in nonexpansion states would get free coverage through the Obamacare exchanges. And those private plans reimburse at higher rates than Medicaid.
- Per a top Democrat: “The people that are in those red states that were in that Medicaid gap, once they access the ACA and they have insurance, that's gonna more than make up for the hospitals and the caregivers in terms of whatever they're getting from the state for uncompensated care,” Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said on a call with reporters Friday.
Hospital heft
Yet, the powerful hospital industry is lining up against the reduction in payments — even for just a few years. They’re lobbying hard to kill the provision and are in part banking on Georgia’s Democratic senators, who helped Democrats win the majority last year, using their leverage to get it removed from the bill.
- “While we have long supported efforts to expand coverage, we do not believe that hospitals that disproportionately serve low-income, medically complex patients should be the offset,” Stacey Hughes, an executive vice president of the American Hospital Association, said in a statement to The Health 202.
- Safety net hospitals argue they won’t be the ones benefiting from people getting coverage through the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges — contending those patients will be going elsewhere — but would be most impacted by the cuts.
Meanwhile, a half dozen Republican senators from non-expansion states are asking congressional scorekeepers to further analyze any potential impact of the cuts.
Next up for the economic package
The House passed the Build Back Better bill, which bears the name of Biden’s campaign slogan, in a 220-to-213 vote Friday. Only one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden (Maine), opposed the measure, while no Republicans supported it.
The vote is a victory for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who helped guide the bill’s passage despite warring among the party’s moderate and more liberal members. But now it heads to the Senate, where it faces a tough road ahead.
- Moderates, such as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), have long been concerned about the tax-and-spending measures’ price tag and policy scope — and could look to pare back its provisions, our colleague Tony Romm reports.
- Additionally, the two parties will soon begin sparring over what policies can be included under the budget maneuver Democrats are using to pass the package without any Republican votes.
Coronavirus
Many Marines aren't vaccinated as mandate deadline arrives
“Up to 10,000 active-duty Marines will not be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus when their deadline arrives in coming days, a trajectory expected to yield the U.S. military’s worst immunization rate,” Alex Horton reports.
Ninety-four percent of Marine Corps personnel have met the vaccination requirement or are on a path to do so. But for the rest, it's now too late to complete vaccination by the service’s Nov. 28 deadline.
“The holdouts will join approximately 9,600 Air Force personnel who have outright refused the vaccine, did not report their status, or sought an exemption on medical or religious grounds, causing a dilemma for commanders tasked with maintaining combat-ready forces — and marking the latest showdown over President Biden’s authority to impose vaccination as a condition of continued government service,” Alex writes.
New covid-19 treatments offer hope but aren't a panacea
Regulators could soon greenlight the nation’s first pills to treat the coronavirus in the coming weeks, but experts caution that the new treatments alone won’t be enough to stop the pandemic, our colleague Carolyn Y. Johnson reports.
- “The notion that a fearsome infection could soon be treatable with a handful of pills is an exhilarating idea nearly two years into a pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people, at least 770,000 in the United States,” Carolyn writes.
- Yet, some experts worry that people won’t act fast enough to get the treatments, which should be used within days of the onset of symptoms. They’re also concerned that the treatment could be used as an excuse to avoid vaccination or boosters.
Coming soon: There could possibly be two five-day treatment courses on the market in the coming weeks. A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to discuss the regimen from Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics next week. Pfizer asked the FDA to authorize its antiviral last week.
State-operated VA homes were hit hard by covid-19, newly released data show
The Department of Veterans Affairs began releasing coronavirus death data for special nursing homes after months of keeping it hidden.
- At least 1,498 residents and 54 staff have died since late May 2020 at State Veterans Homes, which are financed by the VA but operated by states. That number is only a partial count because the data from some homes is missing, Politico's Joanne Kenen, Darius Tahir and Allan James Vestal report.
The data comes almost a year after Congress mandated that the VA report how many veterans got sick and died in these homes. For months, the VA refused to provide a home-by-home breakdown of infections and deaths, but the agency changed its policy Thursday under pressure from lawmakers.
Here's what else you need to know:
- Biden and his inner circle are telling allies that he plans to run for re-election in 2024, even as his national approval rating has dropped due to concerns like Democratic infighting and faltering public health efforts to move beyond the pandemic, The Post’s Michael Scherer, Tyler Pager and Sean Sullivan report.
- Anthony Fauci said families who are fully vaccinated can enjoy Thanksgiving together without masks. “That's what I'm going to do with my family,” Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
- All American adults became eligible for booster shots on Friday, ending months of confusion over who was eligible. The CDC’s advisory panel recommended anyone 18 and older may get a booster, and those 50 and older should make sure to get one, The Post’s Lena H. Sun, Laurie McGinley and Frances Stead Sellers report.
- Two new CDC reports highlight the risk of the coronavirus during pregnancy, particularly as the infectious delta variant swept the U.S. One report found that the risk of stillbirth increased about one-and-a-half-fold for women with covid-19 before the delta variant and nearly four-fold after delta variant took hold, Frances reports.
Agency alert
Is it the beginning of the end of surprise bills from ground ambulances? The Biden administration released details Friday about establishing a new advisory committee to recommend ways to shield patients from pricey bills from ground ambulances.
- Last year, Congress passed legislation shielding consumers from hefty surprise medical bills when they inadvertently seek care out of their insurer’s network. But the legislation didn’t protect patients from surprise bills from ground ambulances.
- The law required the federal government to set up an advisory committee to study the issue instead. It’ll issue recommendations to three federal departments, as well as House and Senate committees.
More Americans say they aren’t planning to have a child
A growing number of U.S. adults who aren’t parents say they’re unlikely to have a child in the future.
- That finding comes from a Pew Research Center survey, which asked women between the ages of 18 and 49 and men between the ages of 18 and 59 how likely it was that they would have a kid.
- In October, 26 percent of them said it is “very likely,” a six-point drop from 2018 when 32 percent answered “very likely.” Meanwhile, the share of Americans who answered “not too likely” in 2021 grew to 21 percent, compared with 16 percent in 2018, The Post’s Annabelle Timsit reports.
“Experts are concerned that the U.S. birth rate, which has declined for the sixth straight year, may not fuel enough population growth on its own to keep the future economy afloat and fund social programs,” Annabelle writes.
Sugar rush
