But last week's House GOP drama demonstrated, like other would-be Republican speakers before him, that McCarthy should be careful what he wishes for.
Things got bitter inside the House GOP conference as the California Republican grappled with the rambunctious energy of a pro-Trump MAGA faction that is gaining influence among their colleagues. They were angry at the 13 House Republicans who supported President Biden's infrastructure package, and backed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who was censured last week for sharing a violent video.
They include Gosar and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), some of whom are now threatening to withhold their support for McCarthy if the GOP recaptures the majority. (Read more from Marianna Sotomayor, Josh Dawsey and Jackie on their ascendancy).
“What’s particularly problematic is there’s no willingness to fight for people like me … There’s no accountability for Republicans that are helping Joe Biden pass his agenda,” Greene said, referring to McCarthy's decision to ignore the group's calls to punish the 13 pro-infrastructure Republicans. “So you know, that’s not leadership. Leadership leads and doesn’t work so hard to count up votes to be speaker when we haven’t even taken back the majority.”
McCarthy hasn't punished the 13. But he is taking other dramatic action that appears to show he takes threats to his power seriously. He protested Biden's agenda by speaking for more than eight hours on the House floor, opposed censuring Gosar and pledged to restore Gosar and Greene's committee assignments if he gets the gavel.
It's not going to be an easy road, though. Greene's attacks came after McCarthy promised to give her and Gosar more prominent committee assignments if Republicans are restored to power.
Not the first GOP speaker mess
For Greene and others, McCarthy's growing predicament is akin to the war between former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) and the crop of hard line Republicans that ultimately overthrew him.
“In all fairness, I wasn't here during that time but the stories I've heard, it does seem to have a parallel narrative and it seems to be mounting in that direction,” Greene told The Early. “You know, here's my thing. I'm not against him personally — I just want a leader that's going to lead our conference.”
While McCarthy's “big tent” gamble has drawn the ire of those who would like to see him steer the party away from the extremist wing, it's a strategic departure from the approach that damaged Boehner.
“Look, if your job is moving the minority in the House to the majority, you need to focus on addition — not subtraction — and that means keeping all the frogs in the wheelbarrow even though some of them are pretty ugly,” Michael Steel, a longtime spokesperson for Boehner, told the Early.
“I would actually argue that McCarthy had a pretty good week. You saw no action against those 13 Republicans, which would have been a mistake and the speech last [Thursday] was the sort of unifying, rallying tactic upon which new majorities are built,” Steel added.
For his part, McCarthy was silent last week on intraparty feuding and instead focused on the possibility of new leadership in the year ahead.
“It is no wonder the American people want new leadership,” McCarthy said in his lengthy pre-infrastructure vote floor speech. “The Democrats have no clue about the damage they have done to America, with one party, with one rule, in one year.”
Big tent
McCarthy's determination to keep the MAGA faction in the fold has yet to win over Greene. It also has some more moderate members unhappy with his leadership.
“I don’t think [they] represents the mainstream, and sometimes the minority part of a party is the loudest,” said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) who voted for the infrastructure bill.
“I don't think we should be the Trump-ophile party or Trump-ophobe party — we should call balls and strikes. When we agree with something, we should agree with it. If we disagree, we disagree. We shouldn't be 100 percent or zero. And I'm looking for some leadership that has a compass. And it means we could be with Trump on many issues, but where we think it's wrong, we should be able to say it too — without fear,” Bacon added.
“I think that leadership needs to be more assertive about the internecine feuds. I think they need to step in and quiet that down,” said Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.), a conservative who voted to impeach Trump and opposed the infrastructure package. “Somehow we’ve gotten this idea that we’ve got to be voting for the team no matter how it affects your district or your country.”
On deadline: The House and the Senate are out this week. They’ll return after Thanksgiving facing a pileup of deadlines. Let’s review:
- Strike a deal to fund the government: Lawmakers averted a government shutdown in September by striking a deal to fund the government through Dec. 3 — a deadline that is now rushing to meet them. So Congress needs to pass another stopgap bill. The big question: How long will the additional funding last? Some Democrats have pushed for an extension as short as possible as they work to hash out a bigger spending deal.
- Raise the debt limit (again): The federal government is once again set to burst through the debt limit at some point in the coming months after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to a short-term deal in October. No one knows exactly when it will happen, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned lawmakers that the government could breach the debt ceiling as soon as Dec. 15. The Bipartisan Policy Center, meanwhile, estimated last week that the “X date” would “will most likely arrive between mid-December and early February.”
- Pass the annual defense spending bill: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had been hoping to move the annual defense spending bill through the Senate last week, but a barrage of amendments postponed the vote until after Thanksgiving.
- Pass Democrats’ Build Back Better Act: Democrats are hoping to pass their roughly $2 trillion health care, child care and climate bill before Christmas. The bill cleared the House on Friday, but the Senate is expected to revise the legislation, in part to appease Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and it’s easy to imagine the bill might not reach Biden’s desk until next year.
From the courts
New York prosecutors to investigate Trump Organization properties
The new Trump target: “The Trump Organization owns an office building at 40 Wall Street in Manhattan,” our colleagues David Fahrenthold, Jonathan O’Connell, Josh Dawsey and Shayna Jacobs write. “In 2012, when the company was listing its assets for potential lenders, it said the building was worth $527 million — which would make it among the most valuable in New York.”
- “But just a few months later, the Trump Organization told property tax officials that the entire 70-story building was worth less than a high-end Manhattan condo: just $16.7 million, according to newly released city records. That was less than one-thirtieth the amount it had claimed the year before.”
- “That property is now under scrutiny from the Manhattan district attorney and New York attorney general, along with several others like it for which the Trump Organization gave vastly different value estimates.”
- Prosecutors “appear to be examining whether the company broke the law by providing low values to property tax officers, while using high ones to garner tax breaks or impress lenders.”
