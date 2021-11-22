“In some ways, their departures should not be surprising: It’s simply part of the new right’s mopping up operation in the corners of conservative institutions that still house pockets of resistance to Donald J. Trump’s control of the Republican Party. Mr. [Jonah] Goldberg, a former National Review writer, and Mr. [Stephen] Hayes, a former Weekly Standard writer, were stars of the pre-Trump conservative movement. They clearly staked out their positions in 2019 when they founded The Dispatch, an online publication that they described as ‘a place that thoughtful readers can come for conservative, fact-based news and commentary.’ It now has nearly 30,000 paying subscribers,” the NYT's Ben Smith writes.