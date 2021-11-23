The big idea
Are we headed, again, for Biden vs. Trump, in 2024?
The prospects of a 2024 rematch between President Biden and former president Donald Trump just got a little more likely. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Monday night that the president plans to run for a second term.
“Yes. That’s his intention,” Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Trump has been toying with the idea of running again ever since he was ousted from the White House. Such a rematch would pit the incumbent against the driving force behind Republican efforts to capture the machinery of elections around the country while insisting falsely he was cheated out of a second term. Trump was also central to fueling the anger that led hundreds of his supporters to ransack the Capitol in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
According to Politico, the Republican has begun to poll test a comeback bid, focusing on the five states he lost to Biden last year. They are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and a survey for the campaign by pollster Tony Fabrizio showed the former president leading in those states, Marc Caputo reports.
“In another sign that Trump is gearing up for a White House bid, his super PAC is holding its biggest planned fundraiser to date on Dec. 2, when the nation’s top Republican donors are expected to gather at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.,” Caputo writes.
Technically, Psaki’s comments weren’t big news. Biden gave essentially the same message to reporters at his first formal news conference back on March 25, barely two months into his term. “The answer is ‘yes,’” he said, “my plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation.”
When pressed whether that was a “yes,” he would run again in 2024, Biden waxed a little philosophical. “I’m a great respecter of fate. I’ve never been able to plan four and half, three and a half years ahead for certain,” he said.
Still, Biden told reporters, “I would fully expect” Vice President Harris would be his running mate. As for whether he expected to face off again with Trump, Biden gave a long answer that began: “Oh, come on.”
“I have no idea. I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party. Do you?,” he continued “I know you don’t have to answer my question, but, I mean, you know, do you?”
It’s early, but …
But while Psaki’s comments weren’t news by themselves, they’re news because of the way the political context has radically changed since March. (The context reserves the right to change radically several more times between now and the 2022 midterm elections, never mind 2024.)
Over the weekend, my colleagues Michael Scherer, Tyler Pager and Sean Sullivan reported: “Biden and members of his inner circle have reassured allies in recent days that he plans to run for reelection in 2024, as they take steps to deflect concern about the 79-year-old president’s commitment to another campaign and growing Democratic fears of a coming Republican return to power.”
“The efforts come as the broader Democratic community has become increasingly anxious after a bruising six-month stretch that has seen Biden’s national approval rating plummet more than a dozen points, into the low 40s, amid growing concerns about inflation, Democratic infighting in Washington and faltering public health efforts to move beyond the covid-19 pandemic.”
“The message is aimed in part at tamping down the assumption among many Democrats that Biden may not seek reelection given his age and waning popularity, while also effectively freezing the field for Vice President Harris and other potential presidential hopefuls.”
Their piece came after a Politico report from a week earlier about Democrats doubting Biden will run again and skeptical of Harris’s chances, leading to some other potential candidates to take steps that sometimes serve as the preamble to a run for the White House.
Over the weekend, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a contender for the 2020 Democratic nomination, tried to tamp down talk that he and Harris were effectively rivals.
“She and I are part of a team that is disciplined and doesn't focus on what's obsessing the commentators. We're too busy with a job to do,” said Buttigieg, who described the administration as “laser-focused on getting the job done.”
A few months ago the argument against Biden running again was that, at 78 (he turned 79 this past weekend), he was already the oldest president. He had described himself as a “transition candidate” in 2020. And there was the little matter of his slumping approval ratings, notably among Democrats and independents, and questions about whether he could turn them around.
Former senator Christopher Dodd (D-Conn.), a longtime Biden confidant, recently expressed doubts Biden would seek reelection. A week later, in Mike, Tyler and Sean’s piece, he’d changed his tune.
“The only thing I’ve heard him say is he’s planning on running again,” they quoted him as saying. “And I’m glad he is.”
Here we go again
Trump famously filed for reelection at the dawn of his presidency, enabling him to fundraise throughout his four years. He has continued to scoop up donor cash, and now has amassed more than $100 million, though what he plans to do with it is anyone’s guess.
He has repeatedly flirted with running again, and even held campaign-style rallies. He has, however, suggested he might stay out of the race if his health doesn’t allow it — if he gets, as he put it, “a bad call from a doctor.”
Biden could always change his mind. Trump could make up his mind. Stay tuned.
A record Washington doesn’t want
D.C. records 200th homicide of the year, a mark not seen since 2003
"Killings in the District have risen each year since 2017, when 116 were recorded. Last year, the city counted 198 killings. Shootings, which spiked 48 percent last year, are down slightly in 2021. Crime involving juveniles is also up, police say, with 24 people age 17 and younger charged with murder in the past 22 months."
“Killings in the District have risen each year since 2017, when 116 were recorded. Last year, the city counted 198 killings. Shootings, which spiked 48 percent last year, are down slightly in 2021. Crime involving juveniles is also up, police say, with 24 people age 17 and younger charged with murder in the past 22 months.”
Biden authorizes use of strategic oil reserves to combat high U.S. gasoline prices
“The administration said the Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve — an emergency pool kept by the United States — in conjunction with similar actions by several other countries,” Jeff Stein reports.
“The move comes as President Biden is under mounting pressure from Republicans over pump prices and as Americans are preparing for Thanksgiving travel. Some leading Democrats had called for the White House to take the action for weeks, but it could trigger a showdown with other major oil producing nations, which could allege the White House is attempting to improperly distort energy markets.”
Hong Kong independence activist who sought U.S. protection is jailed for 3½ years
“While out on bail in October last year, [Tony] Chung tried to seek asylum at the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong. He was apprehended by several men before he could reach the consulate’s gates. It is rare, but not unprecedented, for the United States to grant noncitizens protection or asylum at its diplomatic compounds. He had been detained without bail since then,” Shibani Mahtani and Theodora Yu report.
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead at her home in New York
"The news of Shabazz's death comes just days after a judge dismissed the decades-old convictions of two of the three men found guilty of the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X."
“The news of Shabazz’s death comes just days after a judge dismissed the decades-old convictions of two of the three men found guilty of the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X.”
