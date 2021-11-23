I wanted to understand why Asian American women and other groups have been so persistently underrepresented, even though the communities that often support them have been growing for decades. But as is often true when studying how and why groups are marginalized, comprehensive data on the demographics of state legislative candidates and the districts they serve did not exist. I spent several years collecting data on the race and gender identities of candidates in 57,000 general elections from 1996 to 2015; surveying over 500 sitting state legislators; and conducting interviews with donors, consultants and candidates, successful and not, across dozens of states.