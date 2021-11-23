In reappointing Powell, Biden helps to protect himself and the Fed from likely Republican attacks at a Brainard-led Fed. They may yet turn on Powell unless the Fed tames the inflation surge that’s come with the pandemic recovery. But it will be that much harder for the GOP to blame Biden after his decision to keep a Republican at the head of the Fed. Judging from past GOP attacks on Yellen, Republicans would surely extend less forbearance to Biden or the Fed were Brainard at the helm.