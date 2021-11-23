Over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) devoted his news conference in New York to the sprawling legislation’s $35 per month cap on insulin. Republicans have supported insulin caps, but Schumer suggested the GOP may challenge the $35 cap when the parties soon spar over what policies can be included in the economic package (some parts might be struck under a budget maneuver Democrats are using to advance the package without GOP votes).