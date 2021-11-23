The most straightforward explanation is that Russia wanted to prove Nudol’s capabilities as an antisatellite weapon. Moscow has a long history of developing “co-orbital” antisatellite systems — effectively satellites that would attack other satellites. Russia also has the capability to jam other countries’ satellites without attacking them physically. With a successful interception, Russia has now confirmed its capability to launch missile attacks on satellites from the earth as well, in line with U.S., Indian and Chinese antisatellite capabilities.