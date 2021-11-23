Steele told U.S. investigators that he had no evidence his reporting had been “polluted” by Russian disinformation, a possibility considered by the FBI, according to the inspector general’s report. Bill Priestap, a former top FBI official, said the bureau “didn’t have any indication whatsoever” by May 2017 that the Russians were using Steele to plant disinformation, according to the report. But a tip received by the FBI in January 2017, and referred to in an interview conducted by Senate Judiciary Committee staff with an FBI supervisor, carried claims that lurid details about Trump’s alleged activities with prostitutes had originated from Russian intelligence services “infiltrating a source into the network” for the dossier. Priestap declined to comment.