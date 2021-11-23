The oldest president in American history largely neutralized the age issue in 2020, when the alternative was an erratic incumbent who turned 74 during the campaign. Biden's critics never relented after his victory, though, and Biden has not held as many news conferences or interviews as his recent predecessors. The attacks have stuck: Even 29 percent of people who voted for Biden, and 30 percent of self-identified “liberals,” agree that his age is “interfering” with his duties as president. While Biden carried voters under 35 last year, 56 percent of people in that demographic agree that his age is a problem now. It's a question pollsters haven't always asked about, but it could explain the ongoing discrepancies between support for Biden's legislative agenda and approval of the job he's doing.