Those opponents include, for instance, Stay Grounded, a network of climate activists around the world fighting to reduce air travel, including by releasing research showing its harmful effects. Stay Grounded has released a map and case studies that it says show how land expropriation for airport-related projects hurts communities, leading to displacement and loss of livelihood for groups that depend on fishing, hunting or farming. Looking at airport projects around the world, the group reports that these tend to cause biodiversity loss, soil erosion and drought in the regions where they are located. It claims that government forces have intimidated and harassed people who oppose airport projects.