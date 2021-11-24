“The lawsuit accuses NSO of enabling customers to target U.S. citizens, despite the company’s pledge that its spyware ‘cannot be used to conduct cybersurveillance within the United States,’ ” my colleagues write. Apple is suing the company under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which bars people from “intentionally accessing a computer without authorization.” Apple argues that it was victimized because NSO used “Apple services and servers to perpetrate attacks on Apple’s users and data stored on users’ devices.”