Brian Stryker, a partner at ALG Research and a co-author of the report, said Wednesday he brought up critical race theory in the conversations — “I just sort of put that term in front of them” — and asked what voters knew about it and whether it had factored into their vote. He took away that the debate around critical race theory was not voters’ biggest concern about schools and that they did not find “some sort of White backlash against critical race theory that cost McAuliffe the election.”