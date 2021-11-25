A Republican might say: Well, establishment Republicans won’t say this publicly, but they’re unsure whether a Trump run would help them or hurt them. On one hand, Republicans lost the House, the Senate and the White House in the Trump era. And he already lost to Biden. On the other hand, Trump has shown a remarkable ability to excite Republicans. In 2016, he won Wisconsin, the first time for a Republican in 32 years. In 2020, he got the second-most votes ever for president. “I believe that there’s magic there,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said of Trump.