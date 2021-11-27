This approach has obvious merits, as it diminishes the scope for subjective judgment and political pressure. However, this scoring is only as accurate as the questions asked of the data. And the scores only had limited success in predicting which countries would have relatively good coronavirus outcomes and which would have relatively bad ones. This has led the index’s creators to acknowledge that the effectiveness of countries’ policy responses was significantly affected by their political arrangements, the degree of political will to do something about the crisis, and the communication strategy. But all of these are highly difficult — if not impossible — to objectively quantify.