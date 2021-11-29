With a little more than a year left before that election — and just months until some of these primaries — those races are coming into focus.
But how to gauge just how strong Trump’s grip on the GOP remains in his post-presidency? Below are some of the biggest tests and potential tests (in races that have yet to be finalized).
1. Brian Kemp-David Perdue?
One of the biggest questions right now is whether Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) gets perhaps the most high-profile primary challenge of the year. Kemp was very much in line with the Trump wing of the party before he, like others, was forced to decide between reality and Trump’s baseless claims of a stolen election in his state. He chose the former.
Kemp’s actions have earned him what appears to be an increasingly likely primary challenge from former senator David Perdue (R), who lost his own seat in a January runoff but has stepped up his criticism of Kemp’s handling of the election.
Perdue, mind you, wasn’t a huge promoter of the Big Lie. But Trump is reportedly pushing him to run, and he’s signaled that he would use Kemp’s handling of the election to take him down.
“Forget about me; [the party is] divided,” Perdue recently told a conservative radio host. “And a lot of people feel like that people in power haven’t fought for them and caved in to a lot of things back in 2020 that didn’t have to be done.”
Were a staunch conservative like Kemp to lose on specifically this issue — in a party in which a majority has embraced claims of widespread voter fraud — that would sure say something about the state of play.
2. Brad Raffensperger-Rep. Jody Hice
Among the many secretary of state races in which Trump has backed election deniers, none looms larger than his endorsement of Rep. Jody Hice (R). Hice is challenging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), who publicly repudiated Trump’s stolen-election claims much more than the likes of Kemp and pretty much any other Republican.
Most assume Raffensperger is a goner. But if he is, he’ll have lost to a guy in Hice who advanced some of the most extreme claims about the election and the Capitol riot.
3. Liz Cheney
If there’s one Republican who compares to Raffensperger in combating the Big Lie, it’s Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). She already lost her post in House GOP leadership over it; now she could also lose her House seat.
She too is running for reelection against a Trump-backed opponent, Harriet Hageman, along with several others (who could seemingly and importantly split the anti-Cheney vote). For now, Cheney has raised big money. And much like Mitt Romney in neighboring Utah, she could have some built-in advantages thanks to what amounts to a GOP brand name in Wyoming. (Do read David Montgomery’s piece on how Cheney is wearing on her state’s voters these days.)
It’s difficult to imagine a more symbolic development when it comes to the staying power of the new Trump GOP than a Cheney losing in Wyoming. And Cheney, more than most anyone else, has compromised what appeared to be a promising political career — which would make a loss land even harder in the party.
4. Idaho Gov. Brad Little-Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin?
A trend you’ll find in this list of Trump endorsements is the kind of candidates the official GOP generally wouldn’t touch suddenly getting the endorsement of the most high-profile Republican in the land.
Such is certainly the case with Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R). She has allied with a right-wing militia figure and used Gov. Brad Little’s (R) absence from the state to sign what ultimately amounted to symbolic executive orders against coronavirus restrictions that Little refused to intervene on.
Little hasn’t said whether he’ll actually seek reelection, and Trump said nice things about him this month — shortly before endorsing McGeachin.
5. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)-Kelly Tshibaka
The tea party couldn’t dislodge Murkowski from the Senate in 2010, but the Trump wing of the party is trying again in 2022 — this time over the moderate senator’s vote to remove Trump from office, among other things. And Trump is backing Republican Kelly Tshibaka.
This one’s quite a bit different from 2010, in that Murkowski needn’t survive the kind of GOP primary she lost to Joe Miller nearly 12 years ago. (Murkowski later won as a write-in candidate in the general election.) Instead, Alaska’s new setup means the top four candidates advance to the general election, at which point there will be ranked-choice voting. All of that accrues to Murkowski’s benefit.
It also downgrades this on the list a bit. But it’s still a race Trump has sought to involve himself in, and it would make an upset even more of a big deal.
6. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.)-John Gibbs
Meijer is another impeachment supporter trying his luck at reelection. He’s also another Republican facing a rather extreme opponent.
As CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski reported this month, John Gibbs was passed over as Trump’s nominee to be director of the Office of Personnel Management due to due a paper trail that included conspiratorial tweets and defending a Twitter user who espoused anti-Semitic views.
7. Rep. David B. McKinley (R-W.Va.)-Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.)
These two were drawn together recently on the state’s congressional map, with West Virginia losing a district in the latest census. And Trump has sided with Mooney over McKinley, who was one of 13 House Republicans who drew Trump’s ire for supporting President Biden’s infrastructure bill after Election Day 2021.
This one is particularly interesting in that the new district is about two-thirds of McKinley’s current territory. Such things usually playing a big role in determining who survives districts being drawn together. Were McKinley to lose, he’d likely have that vote and Trump’s intervention to thank.
8. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.)-Joe Kent
This one embodies just how much Trump’s endorsement could matter. Kent is an untested political neophyte who got Trump’s endorsement against Herrera Beutler. She, like Cheney, Murkowski and Meijer, voted for Trump’s impeachment. She also introduced evidence late in his impeachment trial suggesting Trump might have approved of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
As with Murkowski, this isn’t about a GOP primary. Washington state has a top-two system in which the leading vote-getters advance to the general election, regardless of party. That could benefit Herrera Beutler if she makes it there.
9. Massachusetts governor?
One of Trump’s lower-profile recent endorsements has come against one of the most popular governors in the country: Massachusetts’s Charlie Baker.
Trump has backed former state representative Geoff Diehl against Baker, and one recent poll conducted for the Democratic Governors Association showed Diehl up double-digits, despite Baker’s overall popularity. Baker still hasn’t said whether he’ll seek reelection.
Were Diehl to defeat Baker, it would severely imperil the GOP’s chances at holding the governorship in a very blue state. But at least it will have sent a message for Trump.
10. Alabama Senate/governor
One of the most remarkable potential entries on this list is the Alabama governor’s race. Trump is reportedly trying to get one of his former ambassadors, Lynda Blanchard, to switch from a Senate primary against Trump-backed Rep. Mo Brooks to challenge Gov. Kay Ivey (R).
Is it because Ivey denounced the Big Lie? Nope. It’s reportedly because Trump blames Ivey for the cancellation of a rally he wanted to hold at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile last summer. A side benefit would be avoiding another split of the pro-Trump vote in the Senate primary, where Brooks faces Blanchard and retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby’s (R-Ala.) former chief of staff Katie Britt, who has Shelby’s backing.
As in Georgia, though, it could set up a test of Trump’s influence in multiple races at the top of the ballot.