That will change in a significant way in the 2022 midterm elections, with a number of Trump critics and others who have alienated the former president seeking to fend off Republican challengers. Trump has made a concerted effort to intervene in such races — often on behalf of rather extreme candidates. The result is we’ll actually get a sense for whether those who don’t toe the Trump line on things like the Big Lie can live to tell the tale in the modern GOP, or whether the party will continue its move to the Trumpian fringe.