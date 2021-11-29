This is generally right, but it downplays the willingness to reject science — at least in the context of the recommendations being made by scientific experts that are most unpopular on the right. When Fox News hosts deride the newly detected variant of the virus as a political ploy by Democrats to bolster restrictions, that’s certainly more a rejection of science than it is of Fauci. But it’s really about reinforcing the broader narrative DeSantis was getting at: that the left is using the pandemic as an instrument of control for — some reason — and that it was incumbent upon the right to reject this effort because of American liberty. It’s a narrative that transforms apathy and solipsism into heroism, so it’s doing pretty well.