For example, the Budget and Accounting Act of 1921 required the president to submit an annual budget to Congress and created the Bureau of the Budget to ensure that proposal would reflect the president’s views. The Reciprocal Trade Agreements Act of 1934 allowed the president to enter into bilateral trade agreements without securing Congress’s consent. The Reorganization Act of 1939 empowered the president to reorganize the executive branch unless Congress exercised a legislative veto to reject those plans; that authority was soon used to establish the Executive Office of the President. And the Employment Act of 1946 required the president to submit an annual economic report to Congress and created the Council of Economic Advisers.