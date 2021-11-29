Except these fast-emerging conspiracy theories come from the same corners that suggested that the virus wouldn’t be nearly as bad as it has indeed turned out to be. And they ignore that we have very real evidence of how troublesome and deadly these variants can be — not will be, but can be. There is a demonstrated market for knee-jerk declarations that the coronavirus is being oversold and, despite the history of such declarations from some of the same people, it’s again being exploited.